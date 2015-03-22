Man allegedly robbed at Myrtle Beach gentleman's club

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police are searching for two suspects involved in an alleged armed robbery that happened in the VIP room of a Myrtle Beach gentleman's club.

The victim told police he was invited to the Masters Gentleman's Club VIP room by the waitress that served him a drink. After she performed a lap dance on the victim, she told him it was time to pay up, according to the report.

When the victim took out his wallet, she attempted to grab four $100 bills, but he was able to prevent her from taking it.

Police say the waitress walked out of the VIP room and two men, which the victim assumed were bouncers, walked in.

The victim told police one man pressed a cattle prong to his neck and the other man held a gun to his head then took the money out of his wallet, according to the report.

The suspects are described as two white males in their early twenties. One of the men is said to be 6-foot-2-inches tall and about 200 pounds. The other man is described as 6-foot-4-inches and weighing 240 pounds.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.