Neighboring businesses react to fatal club shooting in Longs

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – After a fatal shooting at a club in Longs, nearby residents said they were surprised to learn about the incident.

Sunday around 3:30 a.m., officers with Horry County Police Department responded to a shooting at Club Ciroc located at 1560 Highway 9 in Longs.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard confirmed Don Terrell Simmons, 28, was shot multiple times and died at Grand Strand Hospital around 4 a.m.

Nearby neighbors said music was blaring from the club like usual Saturday night, but the shooting was unexpected.

Next thing you know, we hear ‘Boom, boom, boom,' and we're like, 'what the heck?' explained Rob Werkheiser.

People from neighboring businesses said they didn't find out about the murder until the next day.

Frank Rizzo with Coastal Sleep Lab said he learned about the crime when a worried doctor called him.

“Are our patients safe going to your facility there?” Rizzo said. “I just wanted to explain to all of them, yes they are safe.”

Rizzo said parties at the club started popping up last summer but have never gotten out of hand.

He said he contacted Horry County police about parties before. He said he has also worked out a deal with the building's landlord.

“It was supposed to be taken care of,” said Rizzo. “He gave me his word that this would never happen again.”

County spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier says there is no business license associated with the club.

Solicitor Jimmy Richardson says no one has complained about the club and the police department has not made any nuisance complaints.

If anyone has information on this incident, contact HCPD at 843-248-1520 or the Tip Line at 843-915-TIPS (8477).

