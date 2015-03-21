Construction site plays role in fatal I-95 crash

SCDOT camera on I-95 showing traffic being diverted at mile marker 169

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Wednesday, officials with South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed a fatal crash happened after traffic stacked up due to construction taking place on the Great Pee Dee River Bridge.

A collision report released to WMBF News said a car sitting in the construction traffic on the Northbound side in Florence County was rear-ended in a multi-vehicle pile-up.

According to Coroner Keith von Lutcken, the victims traveling in the 2011 Jeep Cherokee were Jacqueline McCann, 51, and Barry Himes, 52, both from Johnstown, PA.

Jeremiah Cross, 34, Crystal Cross, 32, and 7-month-old Grayson Cross, all from Ontario, Canada, were the victims traveling in a 2008 Honda, according to von Lutcken.

The crash shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 for nearly 12 hours.

People who live near where the accident happened said it was the worst crash they had ever seen.

"I heard a loud explosion,” said Dan Henderson who lives near the wreck scene.

When Henderson heard that sound around 7:30 Saturday night, it was nothing out of the ordinary.

“Traffic goes through here all the time and it sounded like a tire blew on one of the truckers,” Henderson said.

He lives at the Florence RV Park and I-95 is literally in his back yard.

He said he knew something was terribly wrong by the events that followed seconds later.

"I heard a bunch of skidding and crashing and then, I saw traffic come to almost a halt and everybody was running,” Henderson said.

Henderson said moments after that crash countless people jumped out of their cars to see if they could help.

Windy Hill Fire Chief John Delung said when crews arrived, two vehicles were fully engulfed in flames.

It took 20 minutes to put the fires out.

John Delung with the Windy Hill Fire Chief said, “Once we extinguished the fires, we did find victims inside the vehicles.”

WMBF News pulled records. Since 2011, seven people have died in fatal car crashes at or near mile marker 170 including the victims of Friday night's crash.

A MAIT team with the South Carolina Highway Patrol is working to determine what caused the crash.

Some of the first responders who worked this scene are going to get counseling from the South Carolina Firefighters Association's fast team.

“That fast team is a team that will assist firefighters during events like this on their mental status,” Delung said.

A spokesman for the South Carolina Highway Patrol says right now it's not clear when we will get the preliminary crash report.

