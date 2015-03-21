Bikefest Committee looks for volunteers, discusses entertainment

Saturday, the Memorial Day Bikefest committee announced they are looking for a few dozen volunteers as they continue to prepare for the Memorial Day event. (Source: Mary Gagliardi)

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Saturday, the Memorial Day Bikefest committee announced they are looking for a few dozen volunteers as they continue to prepare for the Memorial Day event.

According to Bikefest committee chair, Milton Gore, such volunteers would take shifts keeping coolers filled and doing other similar activities. Those interested in the position should stop by the Atlantic Beach town hall for more information.

Checking vendor licenses and permits was also a hot topic of debate. It was determined that the Atlantic Beach Police Department would be in charge of monitoring licenses, not volunteers.

Entertainment was on the agenda, and committee members are looking to have live music and a radio personality alternate on and off throughout the weekend. The next step will be to finalize a few acts who have shown interest, and lining up a stage and sound system. While plans are in motion, not decisions.

It was decided that veterans would be honored on that Monday, Memorial Day, and a church service would take place on Sunday. No date and time has been set for a follow up meeting, but Gore said it is in the works.

A topic of discussion in the next meeting will be possibly getting trophies, and awards to reward bikers for most miles traveled, most creative bike decorations, and other similar categories.

