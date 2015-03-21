Family of missing man pleads for people to come forward

After months without any answers, the friends and family of Julius Gamble met Saturday to beg for whatever help they could get.

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WMBF) - After months without any answers, the friends and family of Julius Gamble met Saturday to beg for whatever help they could get.

Gamble went missing last August. His friends say he was last seen in Johnsonville. Since then, several different county and state agencies have aided in the search, but Gamble is nowhere to be found.

The Florence county Sheriff's Office says it has tried everything from checking tips, and canvassing the ground, to even speaking with psychics. "We have left no stone unturned when it comes to this case,” said Mike Nunn, with the Sheriff's Office.

Gamble's friends and family made it clear that they believe someone knows something, and it's their turn to talk.

“You've got to practically beg somebody to say something?" Asked Harriett Kelly, Gamble's mother. “You shouldn't have to beg nobody [sic] to say nothing [sic] because you know what? God's going to [sic] speak for himself.”

Gamble's mother says everyone in the community knew her son, and knew him to be a standup man, and that's why she says it's so painful no one has come forward. “If they don't go down for Ju, they [sic] going down for something else worse,” she said. "I pray to God that they will, because they had a chance to open their mouth.”

While Gamble's one year old son watched over, his mother made one more plea for help. She says what the family needs most right now is closure. “I accept whether God sent him alive or sent him dead. I want my son. I want my son," Kelly said.

The Florence County Sheriff's Office tells WMBF unsolved cases like this one never go cold or get closed. The department will continue to investigate until the case is solved or an arrest is made.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the location or whereabouts of Gamble is asked to contact Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Crime Stoppers can also receive information via email at www.scrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

