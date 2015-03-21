WMBF News joins Grand Strand Miracle League for Spring Opener

Opening ceremony began at 10 a.m. and the Celebrity Challenge followed at 11 a.m. (Source: Michael Maely).

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Grand Strand Miracle League held the Spring Opening Day Celebrity Challenge, and WMBF News was there for the fun!

The inclusive league's Spring Opener took place Saturday at the James C. Benton Miracle League field located at the Pepper Geddings Recreation Center Complex on Oak Street, and 33rd Avenue North. The field is ADA approved with rubberized surface for wheelchairs and walkers so that everyone could play during the baseball game.

Opening ceremony began at 10 a.m. and the Celebrity Challenge followed at 11 a.m.

The Grand Strand Miracle League provides an opportunity for kids and those with special needs to play sports. Founded in 2001, the Grand Strand Miracle League is the second all-access baseball league in the nation.

