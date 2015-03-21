Drugs found on suspect after Broadway at the Beach security guard assault, police say

One man has been arrested after allegedly having cocaine in his possession and assaulting a Broadway at the Beach security guard. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department).

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One man has been arrested after allegedly having cocaine in his possession and assaulting a Broadway at the Beach security guard, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.

Brandon Gerrald, 25, was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of cocaine.

Officers with Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to 1318 Celebrity Circle, Saturday around 2:30 a.m. in reference to an assault, the report states. Security officers told police that the suspect struck one of the guards before the guard deployed pepper spray on the suspect.

According to the police report, police saw Gerrald staggering toward them and rubbing his eyes. He told police that the security in the club assaulted his girlfriend and he was defending her.

Gerrald initially resisted arrest because he "wanted to tell his side of the story," according to police. Officers placed handcuffs on Gerrald and questioned him. While searching, officers found cocaine in Gerrald's possession, the report states.

Gerrald was taken to the Myrtle Beach Jail.

