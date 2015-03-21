1 man arrested, 1 wanted in connection to Georgetown shooting

Anthony Burton of Pawleys Island was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of a felony. (Source: Georgetown Police Department).

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in Georgetown Friday night.

According to Georgetown Police Department's official Facebook page, Anthony Burton of Pawleys Island was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of a felony. Police say Burton was the driver of the vehicle that fled the scene of the shooting.

Another man is wanted for attempted murder after the shooting on Church Street. Shamron Doiley of Georgetown was the passenger of the vehicle that fled from the crime scene, and is wanted after he shot a man in the upper torso on the path by J.B. Beck Administration Building around 5:30 p.m., according to the Georgetown Police Department's Facebook page.

Police have not found Doiley yet. Doiley should be considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Anyone with information on Shamron Doiley's whereabouts should call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or dial 911.

The victim was transported to Grand Strand Hospital for treatment, there is no information on his condition.

