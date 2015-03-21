Man arrested for allegedly stealing raw chicken breasts

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man was allegedly caught shoplifting from a Highway 501 Food Lion late Friday night.

According to a police report, police initiated a stop on a man matching the description of the shoplifting suspect. Police found 10 packages of raw chicken breasts in 52-year-old Kenny Narron's backpack, valued at $83.90.

Narron stated he did not have a receipt for the chicken and claimed he found them in the woods.

MBPD obtained a surveillance video that showed Narron taking multiple packages of chicken, passing all the cash registers, and exiting Food Lion.

It was discovered that Narron had two prior convictions for shoplifting in March 2013 and November 2013.

Police placed Kenny Narron under arrest for shoplifting and requested a warrant to be issued for shoplifting less than $2,000 3rd or subsequent offense.

