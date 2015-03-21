Brookgreen Gardens' Diggin' It

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – To welcome the spring season, Brookgreen Gardens is hosting its annual garden festival.

“Diggin' It” offers a full day of expert and entertaining gardening advice starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21.

Dr. Allan Armitage, the featured speaker, will be presenting his ‘Tales from the Gardens: Who in the World is Nellie Stevens?' speech from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Starting at 2 p.m. and lasting until 3 p.m., Dr. Armitage will present his recommendation on color in the garden.

Dr. Robert Polomski will be speaking from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. about how to avoid the top ten landscaping mistakes. He will also be teaching how to inspect your trees from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

In between lectures, the Brookgreen Horticulture staff and volunteers will be on hand to offer activities and tips on how to become a better home gardener.

All the programs, speakers, and exhibits are free with gardens admission.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.