Coastal Carolina's season comes to a close, falls 86-72 to Wisconsin in NCAA tourney

OMAHA, NE (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina's attempt at making history by becoming the first 16th-seeded team to upset a No. 1 team fell short as the Chants fall to Wisconsin 86-72.

Chants senior Warren Gillis led Coastal in scoring with 22 points in his final game in the teal and white. Sophomore Elijah Willis chipped in with 20 points and was a perfect 4-4 from beyond the arc. CCU is one of only three teams this season to score 70 or more points against Wisconsin.

UW senior Frank Kaminsky was the first badger on the boards, scoring two of his game-high 27 points in the first 24 seconds of regulation. The Big Ten player of the year also recorded 12 rebounds for his 12th double-double of the season.

Wisconsin's offense started the contest uncharacteristically slow, but the badgers got in a rhythm, ending the first half up 47-32 with a 54.8 field goal percentage; 2.8 percent better than the Chants.

The Badgers also outscored the Chanticleers 40-24 in the lane and out-rebounded Coastal, 36-25.

UW's Sam Dekker had 20 points and Nigel Hayes added 15; Dekker matched his career high with four 3-point field goals.

UW improves to 32-3 and will face eighth-seeded Oregon (26-9) at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, March 22. The Ducks advanced with a 79-73 victory over ninth-seeded Oklahoma State.

