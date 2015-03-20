Georgetown police investigate shooting

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - Police have opened an investigation into a Georgetown shooting.The incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Georgetown Police Department's Facebook page.

Police said they responded to the scene, near the J.B. Beck Administration Building on Church Street.

One male was shot in the upper torso and was transported to Grand Strand Hospital for treatment, the post reads.

The department is asking for the public's assistance with any information about this incident. Call the department at 843-545-4300 or dial 911.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available. Thank-you.

