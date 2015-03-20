Bringing teal to the Midwest: Former player Todd Shannon excited for CCU's shot

OMAHA, NE (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina may be at a bit of a home court disadvantage when it plays Wisconsin in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night. Madison, Wisconsin – home of the Badgers - is about a six and a half hour ride to Omaha, while the Chants traveled more than 1300 miles to get there. The team expects to not see a lot of teal in the stands tonight, but there is one fan that expects to stand out among the rest.

Todd Shannon proclaimed that he has bled teal and bronze for some time. The Socastee native spent his college days playing basketball for CCU in the mid-90s.

“Todd is one that we're proud to call our own,” said CCU Athletics Director Matt Hogue. Hogue also was the play-by-play voice of the Chanticleers when Shannon was on the team.

Now an Omaha resident, it was a pleasant surprise that he would have the opportunity to see his alma mater in the big dance.

“When I was talking to one of the coaches that I currently work with, he said Coastal will be at the CenturyLink Center (home of the NCAA regional games) I was thinking ‘holy smokes'; I just went ape at that point,” Todd said.

The basketball mind of Shannon has never gone away – and he's optimistic about the Chants' chances against Wisconsin.

“These guys are long and athletic,” he said. “Relative to the team that I played on. At least a lot of length in the backcourt.”

Though no matter the opponent, Shannon is taking full advantage of the chance to sport the teal this late into the season.

“I'm just so excited that my alma mater is representing in the NCAA tournament,” he said.

Coastal and Wisconsin tip off from Omaha at about 9:20 p.m. eastern time on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament's second round.

