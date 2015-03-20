CCU shot at Big Dance scores big business for restaurants, bars

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The buzz about the NCAA Tournament game for the Chants goes well beyond the CCU campus.

Friday is a big night for nearby bars and restaurants hoping to cash in when fans come out to watch.

One bartender said the Chants and Wisconsin tip-off, scheduled a little after 9 p.m. is perfect because fans will start funneling in early and stay late into the night when the game is over.

"Conway is a local community so we get a lot of following for Coastal because anytime there's a game we get a good turnout especially at night," added bartender Jordan Drew. "Being that it's a Friday I think the locals will really come out and show their support."

If Friday turns out to be anything like what we saw with all the games Thursday, fans might have to stick around a little while longer because a few of the games were pushed back because early games ran long.

