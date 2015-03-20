Georgetown Police asking for public's help to solve burglaries

High crimes have led for Georgetown PD to ask for help from the community (Source: Georgetown Police Department)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown Police Department is seeking the public's assistance to solve residential and commercial burglaries in the area since the first of the year.

A number of citizens in the community have been affected by the burglaries, as well as communities around the Grand Strand area. During the last three months, burglars have been targeting flat screen TV's, gaming systems, valuables, and guns, police said.

The Georgetown Police Department are asking the public to:

1. Identify your property by taking pictures and recording serial numbers, etc.

2. Be vigilant in your neighborhoods by reporting any suspicious behavior, especially strangers in the neighborhood, or strange vehicles on your neighbor's property.

The Georgetown Police Department have designated additional manpower to investigations and other resources to help solve these crimes.

Call 911 for emergencies or if you witness a crime in progress. Individuals may also call 527-6763 for non-emergencies or crimes that have already occurred. The Tip Line for the Georgetown Police Department is 545-4400. If you have any information about past burglaries or problems in your neighborhood contact the Police Department's crime watch coordinator, Sgt. Scott Scogin at 545-4334.

