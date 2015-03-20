Restaurant Scorecard: Inspectors find roaches, mice droppings at Conway eatery

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Six eateries were inspected by the DHEC, including: Crepe Creation, River City Cafe, Mexico Lindo, Homewood Depot, China Buffet and Shoney's.In Conway, inspectors gavea score of 81, a B letter grade.

Infractions included molded pizza sauce found in the prep cooler, according to the report. Dead roaches were found along the edges of the walls and inside the oven, while inspectors said live roaches were in the can opener. Inspectors noted mice droppings were found in the bottom of the shelf under the counter.

Inspectors noted a 10-day follow up is required.

While in Conway, inspectors stopped by Shoney's. The family restaurant was also given a B grade, with a score of 85.



Inspectors said they found a lot of food wasn't stored at the right temperature. Paper towels and toilet paper were not provided in the employee bathroom.



Inspectors noted a 10-day follow up is required.

In Myrtle Beach, Crepe Creation earned an A grade, with a score of 99. Inspectors deducted points due to dry storage labels missing on bulk containers.

The River City Cafe in Myrtle Beach also earned an A grade with a score of 99.The restaurant located on Shore Drive lost points due to cups being stored above the dry prep area, inspectors noted.

Inspectors gave Mexico Lindo in Myrtle Beach a score of 88, which is a grade A. Frozen meats sitting out on counter thawing were noted as infractions, according to DHEC. Spray bottles of chemicals were without label when inspectors arrived, but corrected before DHEC left. Inspectors also noted the exterior doors of the kitchen were propped open, which could allow entrance of vermin. The infraction was also corrected.

Further south, inspectors dropped in at the New China Buffet in Surfside. The chinese eatery scored 88, according to the report. Inspectors noted “scoops in ingredient bins have handles in product and thick buildup on handles.”



In addition, scoops without handles were found in the sugar and rice, and knives were stored in cracks of coolers on cookline,cook lineors reported.

