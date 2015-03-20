Public meeting to be held concerning seismic testing, oil drilling off SC coast

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – Multiple oil and gas companies have been applying for permits to explore drilling of the South Carolina coast to find oil and gas.

A public educational meeting will be Monday, March 23 at Waccamaw Neck Branch Library Auditorium to allow participants to discuss this possibility.

The discussion will include fact-based learning, respectful dialogue, raise questions, find answers, and learn about the impact that oil and gas drilling will have on the coast.

Peg Howell will give a presentation to update information on the Dept. of Interior pre-leasing process that is currently underway. Howell resides in North Litchfield, and earned her degree in Petroleum Engineering. She has also work with multiple oil companies including Chevron and Exxon-Mobil.

According to the Associated Press, under the Obama Administration's proposal, more than 50 miles off the Atlantic coast from Virginia, North and South Carolina, to Georgia would be available to oil companies no earlier than 2021.

A petition has also been started to reject seismic testing and drilling in the Atlantic Ocean.

The event will begin at 6 p.m., and the Waccamaw Neck Branch Library Auditorium is located at 41 St. Paul's Place, Pawleys Island, SC 29585.

