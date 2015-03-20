Tibetan Monks return to Art Museum to create sacred art work

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum with help from a Pawleys Island family will host the sacred art work.

Tibetan Monks from Drepung Gomang Monastery will create a mandala over a five-day period. Following Buddhist tradition, once the mandala is completed, it will be dispersed into the Atlantic Ocean in a ceremony of worldwide healing.

“The mandala ceremony is about creating spiritual harmony,” local tour coordinator Gabriella Plaza-Goldschmidt said. “With all our concerns about armed conflicts around the world, and the degradation of our physical environment, we are all striving for that kind of harmonious existence. This is an extraordinary opportunity to experience an ancient ritual of reconciliation and healing, as well as to view the creation of an exquisite work of art.”

The Tibetan Monks will begin working on the mandala on Monday, March 30, 2015. The Art Museum will allow visitors the opportunity to work on a community mandala, mirroring the ancient form.

For more information, call the museum at (843)238-2510.

