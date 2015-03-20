Highway Patrol troopers honored at the 2014 Trooper/TCO of the Year ceremony

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety recognized troopers and telecommunications operators from around the state for all of the hard work that they do.

“Our troopers have such a dangerous and volatile job,” SCHP Col. Mike Oliver said. “We see that every day, and we must never forget the sacrifice of being in uniform. They work hand-in-hand with our telecommunications staff to professionally serve and protect the mentor public. Today's ceremony is a small way of saying thank you.”

L/Cpl. Jimmy B. King, Post B/Dillion-Florence-Marion won the Trooper of the Year award for Troop Five that covers Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, Marlboro, and Williamsburg county.

TCO Anthony Witherspoon won the overall 2014 Telecommunications of the Year award and the Regional Telecommunications award for Florence TCC.

“It is my honor as director of the SC Department of Public Safety to stand alongside these public servants and say congratulations for a job well done,” SCDPS Director Leroy Smith said. “The stories we heard today are just a handful of the many heroic actions and quiet deeds that make me proud to lead both our men and women in uniform as well as our outstanding Telecommunications personnel.”

L/Cpl. William C. Harmon, stationed in Troop Five, was given a special award, and became a Medal of Valor recipient.

To see the full list of award winners from the state, go to the SC Department of Public Safety website.

