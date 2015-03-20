2015 Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational kicks off in Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

2015 Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational kicks off in Myrtle Beach

The 2015 Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational will take place at Doug Shaw Stadium (Source: Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational ) The 2015 Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational will take place at Doug Shaw Stadium (Source: Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational )
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The 2015 Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational presented by Coach O kicked off Thursday morning at the Dough Shaw Memorial Stadium.

This meet began Thursday and runs through Saturday evening. Yesterday, the men's hammer throw started things off, followed by the Multi-event heptathletes and decathletes. The event began at 9:30 a.m. this morning and will finish with the 5,000 meter Men's run at 7:50 p.m.

Coach Emeritus Alan Connie will be recognized Saturday at 10:25 a.m. for his 28 years of service to the Women's Track and Field team as Head Coach. He has participated in every single Shamrock Invitational coordinated, and now in honor of his contributions to the track and field community in the area, his name is being placed on the meet.

Also being honored is two-time Olympian Amber Campbell, who is a Coastal Carolina women's track and field Alumnus (2004). They are holding an invitational section of the women's hammer throw, which began at 11:30 am Friday.

Friday's events include the relays, sprints, jumps, and mid and long distance runs. Saturday's events kick off at 9:00 a.m. with men's discuss. To see a schedule of events taking place, click here: http://grfx.cstv.com/photos/schools/coas/sports/c-track/auto_pdf/2014-15/misc_non_event/ShamrockInvitationalSchedule.pdf

To follow results online, click here: http://results.flotrack.org/2015/03-19-CoastalCarolina/Web/

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 
Powered by Frankly