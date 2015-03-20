Myrtle Beach High student arrested after knife found in shoe

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An 18-year-old Myrtle Beach High School student was arrested Thursday after school employees found a knife hidden in his shoe, according to an MBPD report.

Clayton Phillips was taken to the Myrtle Beach Jail Thursday afternoon and is facing a charge for carrying weapons on schools grounds.

Phillips' mother saw him place a black object in his sneaker in the morning before he left for school, and when she went to the school for a scheduled meeting due to recent issues involving Phillips, she told a school employee what she witnessed, according to the report.

An assistant principal found Phillips and brought him to the school office, where he repeatedly said that he did not have anything that shouldn't be at school. School officials asked him to remove his shoes, and they found a 2.5-inch dagger or throwing knife in the lining of his sneaker, the report states. Phillips said he forgot it was there, and that he hid it for protection.

