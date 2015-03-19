Fire destroys Effingham home

EFFINGHAM, SC (WMBF) - A home in Effingham was destroyed by a fire Thursday night. No one was hurt.

The West Florence Fire-Rescue was called to a reported mobile home on fire on Savannah Grove Road at around 8:30 p.m, said Dustin Fails,

battalion chief.

Crews arrived on scene to find fire coming out of one windows and were able to keep the fire to one side of the house; however, the home was a total loss, Fails said.

West Florence Fire-Rescue responded with 17 personnel, two engines, two tankers and one rescue truck along with Florence County EMS.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, and the Florence County Sheriff's Office has been called in to investigate.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.