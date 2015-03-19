One family turns tragedy into blessing for others

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Less than a month after two teens died in a car accident at Glenns Bay and Highway 17 intersection, the family has turned the tragedy into a blessing for others.

Gavin Brunetti, 16, from Surfside Beach, and Riley Bloch, 17, from Conway, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Shortly following the crash Brunetti's mom, Valerie, said the family had decided in lieu of flowers, donations could be made to a 7-year-old boy recuperating after a separate car accident.

Atreyu “Trey” Smith was injured in an accident in August on the Socastee Connector, according to his mom, Heidi.

More than $1,500 has been given to Atreyu “Trey” Smith, the brother of one of Gavin's good friends.

Heidi said the students at St James High School alone have raised $547 by selling GCB, which stands for Gavin Clary Brunetti stickers.

In addition, over $1,500 has been donated to Trey's GoFundMe account.

“Despite the violence and crime we hear about in Myrtle Beach, I want people in our community to know of a great thing happening right under our nose,” said Heidi.

“I think the community should know of this selfless act of love from a family and friends deeply in mourning for a young man so loved and adored by so many,” she added.

Gavin changed many lives for the better during his years here. And Trey continues to change lives now, said Heidi.

