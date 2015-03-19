Myrtle Beach police looking for community volunteers for Ambassador program

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police are looking for volunteers to help with Bikefest and other major city events year round.

The newly revamped program, Community Ambassadors, will help officers educate the public and visitors during large events.

For example, during Bikefest, the ambassadors will be on the streets informing visitors about the traffic loop, and giving other valuable information.

When large crowds are in Myrtle Beach, officers are constantly busy handling crime and other situations, the ambassadors help alleviate some of the duties, so officers can focus more on keeping you safe.

The MBPD says it also designed the program as a way to connect officers with the community.

Lt. Joey Crosby says the role of the ambassadors is provide friendly faces in the community, but also be on-hand to answer questions and provide information to those in need.

“What we are going to do is educate the event that's happening within our city at that time and let you go into the streets and work with us to educate the public as to what might be occurring the city provide directions provide information about the event,” said Crosby.

If are interested in being a part of the Ambassadors program, contact Krystal Dotson at 843-918-1976 or by email kdotson@cityofmyrtlebeach.com by Friday, March 20.

The first Ambassadors meeting will be Wednesday, March 25 at 6 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

