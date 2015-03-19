Consider This: Spring Cleaning is just the beginning

Things are moving in the right direction in the downtown area of Myrtle Beach. This week volunteers, business owners and city leaders organized and took part in some Spring Cleaning…. Picking up litter, painting and sprucing up landscaping.

It's the beginning of changes that are coming to make the area look better.

That includes building appearances, code enforcement, what signs are allowed…even what store owners display in their windows.

This is an excellent plan that benefits our community.

Consider This: It is time that the Grand Strand is as appealing as the natural beauty that attracts tourists to come vacation here…families to relocate here and retirees to move here permanently.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.