Zoo animals fill out March Madness brackets in Omaha - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Zoo animals fill out March Madness brackets in Omaha

OMAHA, NE (WMBF) - Brackets have been completed and turned as March Madness is in full swing. Many sports lovers, even those who aren't sports fan have filled out the brackets, hoping for winning predictions.

The WMBF Sports Team traveled to Omaha to bring you the action and see how some locals filled out their sheets.

“Since there is no exact science to making picks, some people resort to team colors or mascots but over at Omaha's Henry Doorly zoo and Aquarium they have gone wild with their predictions,” said sports reporter Damon Cutno.

Ranked the number one zoo in the world by TripAdvisor, it took the staff at the zoo, two-and-a-half days, 60 animals and a lot of patience to fill out the 64-field bracket for the 2015 NCAA tournament championship. 

Each animal chose a different type of treat to choose the winning team. 

Daisy, an African pygmy goat chose Coastal Carolina over Wisconsin in Round 2.

The sports team even met a few Badgers' fans at the zoo and they didn't quite see eye-to-eye with that particular choice.

“We think they are a little bit crazy because Wisconsin's gonna win the whole thing,” said Heather Zimmerman, Wisconsin fan.

Another Badgers fan said, “Carolina doesn't have the colors of a zebra, a zebra doesn't have the red of Wisconsin, but they have the white and black. Wisconsin wins 150 to Zero.”

For a look at the complete bracket in PDF format, click here: http://www.omahazoo.com/post/sections/124/Files/animals_select_bracket_-_bracket_attached_2.pdf 

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly