Students predict the score: CCU vs. Wisconsin

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Many Coastal Carolina University students have faith in the Chants as the team is scheduled to take on Wisconsin in the NCAA second round game. The game is scheduled March 20. 

Other students predicted Wisconsin would take the win.

One student said she predicted Wisconsin would win because she “heard they were pretty good.”

Another set of students were confident CCU would move forward in March Madness. 

Without a doubt, the girls answered, “Definitely Coastal” as winners of the basketball game.

As students estimated the outcome of scores, the range was wide and diverse.

Mobile users: Watch the students give diverse predictions, here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOJFaOj1uf0 

