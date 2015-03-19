Neighbor catches burglary suspect, holds him until police arrive

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A burglary suspect was held by a Conway man until police arrived at a home Wednesday.

Benjamin Allen Todd, 34, of Conway, was seen running from the victim's home after the victim told police she noticed the front window was wide open and the screen pried from the slide.

The victim told police she had been gone for 30 minutes and found the open window upon returning to her home.

Once inside the house, the victim told police she noticed boxes had been moved.

Todd also allegedly hit two other homes in the complex.

The victim then drove her vehicle around to the side of the residence. Todd was seen running from the victim's home, according to the police report.

A neighbor then drove a vehicle to catch up with Todd, the report states.

As Todd exited nearby woods, the neighbor held Todd until police arrived.

The neighborhood is a family community and security has never been a concern, but now that may change.

A resident who wished to remain unidentified explained, "we've always left our doors open, unlocked, slept at night with the doors open. We've never had anything like this happen before. We just have to be more careful and watch more what's going on."

While police reports confirmed nothing was stolen or damaged, people who live in the area are still upset.

The resident added, "It just hurts. It really just hurts. We try not to let it upset us but it does hurt to see people like that."

Todd did have a bond hearing this afternoon but the results have yet to be released.

This case is still under investigation but police believe Todd acted alone.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.