CCU annual Spring Career Fair brings job opportunities

CCU Spring Career Fair has many job opportunities

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University will host its annual Spring Career Fair in order to help provide jobs and internship opportunities to students and the community.

The fair will be held Wednesday, March 25, 2015 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Williams – Brice Kimbel Arena on the Conway campus.

According to Career Services at Coastal Carolina University the fair is full to capacity with employers that include:

• AFLAC

• Allen Corporation of America / WetStone Technologies

• Allstate Claims

• Bank of North Carolina

• Ben & Jerry's

• Bluegreen Vacations

• Bojangles'

• Brittain Resort Management

• Captain's Quarters Resort

• Charlotte School of Law

• Chick-Fil-A at Seaboard Commons

• City of Columbia Police Department

• City of Myrtle Beach

• City of North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue

• Coastal Carolina University Graduate Studies

• Coastal Carolina University Life Program

• College of Charleston Graduate School

• Columbia International University

• Digity Media

• Dillard's

• DocuSystems, Inc.

• Dune's Village Resort

• Duplin Winery of North Myrtle Beach

• East Coast Honda-Volkswagen

• Enterprise Rent-A-Car

• Elliott Beach Rentals

• Express Employment Professionals

• Fastenal Company

• Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

• Francis Marion University

• Google

• Globe Communications LLC

• Glossy Finish by Lifetouch

• Grand Crowne Capital Resorts

• gsSCENE for Young Professionals

• Hilton Grand Vacations

• Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort - Hilton Worldwide

• Home Instead Senior Care

• HTC (Horry Telephone Cooperative)

• Jear Logistics

• J. Reuben Long Detention Center

• Kate Spade

• Lander University

• Landmark Resort LLC / Beach Colony Resort

• Lenoir-Rhyne University and Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary

• Lewis Truck Lines

• Liberty University School of Law

• Loft Outlet/Ann Taylor

• Marriott Vacation Club

• Nautica

• PLS Logistics

• Political Connection, LLC

• Polo Ralph Lauren

• Primerica

• Republic Finance

• Sea Mist Resort

• S.C. Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services

• SCANA Corporation

• Sherman College of Chiropractic

• Sherwin-Williams Company

• Sights Advertising

• Singleton Eye Clinic

• Sloan Realty Group

• Social Security Administration

• Solicitor's Intervention Programs

• Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island

• South Beach Resort – Holiday Inn Club Vacations

• Springmaid Beach Resort

• Strand Development Company, LLC

• TD Bank

• The Fudgery

• The Sun News

• Tommy Bahama

• Total Quality Logistics (TQL)

• Troon Golf - The Clubs at St. James Plantation

• U.S. Customs and Border Protection

• U.S. Marine Corps Officer Programs

• U.S. Peace Corps

• United Rentals, Inc.

• University of South Carolina Graduate School

• University of South Carolina – School of Library and Information Science

• Verizon Wireless

• Waddell & Reed

• Waffle House, Inc.

• Walmart Stores, Inc.

• Westgate Myrtle Beach Ocean Front Resort

• WFXB-TV

• Wonderworks of Myrtle Beach, LLC

• Wyndham Vacation Ownership

For more information, contact Sara Wise at (843) 349-2889 or email at swise@coastal.edu.

