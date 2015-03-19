Myrtle Beach Mall entrance improvements underway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Construction crews have begun improvement projects at the entrances of the Myrtle Beach Mall, said Joe Perl, vice president and general manager.

The project is in its first phase. Phase two of the improvement project includes renovating the food court. In addition, restrooms will also be renovated and enlarged.

The mall underwent several improvements during the holiday season,starting with the temporary ice rink that was in place over the winter.

