Trump headed to Myrtle Beach to headline Horry County Republican Convention

Horry County Republican Party will be headlined by Donald Trump (Source: Horry County Republican Party Facebook Page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Donald Trump will return to Myrtle Beach in April to headline the Horry County Republican Party Convention.

This will be his second trip to Myrtle Beach in 2015. His first trip he headlined the Tea Party Convention on January 19, 2015.

The party announced the news on their Facebook page Wednesday, March 19, 2015, on the same day Donald Trump decided to form an exploratory committee for a possible 2016 presidential candidate run.

The Horry County Republican Party Convention will be held at Ocean Bay Middle School on Saturday, April 11, 2015.

Potential presidential candidates recently have been visiting the state in advance of South Carolina's early primaries next year.

