Stack of old tickets holds $100,000 win for Surfside Beach woman

SURFSIDE, SC (WMBF) – A Surfside Beach woman found a $100,000 lottery winner in a stack of old tickets in her purse.

She went to a local retailer to check all of the tickets and discovered a Palmetto Cash 5 quick pick from the Murphy Express #8632 on Highway 17 in Surfside.

The winning ticket was from a drawing on February 11 with a perfect match of numbers. The numbers were 9-14-23-26-35.

According to her she went straight home to tell her husband the good news. She thought he was having a heart attack when she delivered the message.

For selling the winning claimed ticket, Murphy Express #8632 in Surfside Beach will receive a commission of $1000.

Odds of winning $100,000 playing in the Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.