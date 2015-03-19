Horry County Fire responds to fire at home off Cates Bay Highway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a single-family home on Fern Ridge Road, off Cates Bay Highway, southwest of Conway, according to officials.

The fire was first reported at about 12:40 p.m., according to Battalion Chief Brian VanAernem. He said there does not appear to be anyone at the home, and no injuries have been reported.

