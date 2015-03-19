Horry County Fair postponed until 2016 due to permit problems

An image of a fair posted to the Myrtle Beach Speedway Facebook page. The Horry County Fair is delayed until April 2016.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One week after announcing that the Horry County Fair would be coming to the Myrtle Beach Speedway in April, organizers announced that they are delaying the fair until 2016 in order to comply with the county's ordinance for a special event permit.

“I am very disappointed that this year's Horry County Fair has to be postponed, but am excited to have the proper time to work with the Horry County officials and the SC State Police to put the proper plan in place that will ensure a smooth and successful event for everyone in 2016”, said Steve Zacharias, Myrtle Beach Speedway General Manager.

Organizers will work on putting the necessary permits in place for an April 2016 Horry County Fair at the Myrtle Beach Speedway, according to a news release from the company.

On March 11, organizers announced that the Horry County Fair would be returning to the Myrtle Beach Speedway on April 10 to 19 of 2015.

WMBF News reached out to the county, and spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier said that the fair had not received a permit from the county before announcing the fair. Steve Zacharias, the event organizer and general manager of Myrtle Beach Speedway, explained that's because they need to get approval from council to host a ten-day fair. A standard event permit has a limit of seven days. He said event organizers were given a verbal agreement for the seven-day permit, so they didn't want to wait on the ten-day permit approval to announce the fair.

The most recent fair held in Horry County was held in Loris in 2009, but an official “Horry County Fair” has not been registered since 1997.

"We all went to a fair at one point. I think it's been a long time since this area's had one," Zacharias said.

Over the next year, the speedway intends to establish a stronger connection with the local community, according to a news release from the company.

“The speedway has intentions to utilize the delayed time to work with the Horry County locals and businesses for better planning moving forward to the 2016 Horry County Fair,” the release states.

For more information on the Myrtle Beach Speedway and other upcoming events, visit: www.mbspeedway.com

