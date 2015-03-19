Accusations of child abuse have Horry County deputies searching for suspect

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF ) - An Horry County police report states that on November 15, 2014 a school counselor at an Horry County school reported child abuse to police. The report says the student was found crying with a bloody fingernail partially torn off and bruise marks on his arm.

Horry County Sheriff's deputies are searching for 22-year-old Lamont Graham of Conway for Failure to appear for child abuse. Graham's last known address is on Wren Lane in Conway.

If you know Graham's location, please contact the Horry County Sheriff's Office at 843-915-5688, call 911,or e-mail: mostwanted@horrycounty.org

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.