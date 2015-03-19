Carolina Forest High School Student shines in 'Fiddler On the Roof'

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Eighteen-year-old Stavro Najjaro is playing a lead role in Carolina Forest High School's production of "Fiddler on the Roof." He plays Perchick, a learned man from Kiev, who tries to educate the masses on more modern ways.

It's Najjaro's eighth play at the school, and it's a role he says he can relate to. His family is from the Middle East, and he will be the first in his generation to head off to college in the states.

"I feel like I'm starting the new generation of our family going to school here and attending university instead of running stores like we usually do right out of high school," Najjaro said.

He is a straight-A student who is in the National Honor society and treasurer of the International Thespian Society.

Believe it or not, Najjaro was on the basketball team and only recently discovered his talent for the stage. He plans to major in finance and minor in theater at the College of Charleston where he says he'll continue to act and fulfill his passion.

"Just becoming a part of the stage I have realized what my true calling is in a sense and I just feel like it's right for me," he said.

