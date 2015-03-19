Family says victim in fatal accident was a loving daughter and mother

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A family is remembering a single mom, her life ending in a split second during a traffic collision.

The accident happened on Thursday morning near the Backgate intersection. South Carolina Highway Patrol believes Heidi Grant was driving a Mazda sedan on Shetland Drive. When she tried to cross over Highway 17, SCHP said she did not yield to oncoming traffic.

A Jeep SUV was traveling north on Highway 17 and slammed into Grant's vehicle. The impact flipped the Jeep onto its roof and pushed Grant's Mazda into another vehicle which was stopped in the left turn lane on southbound Highway 17.

The passenger and driver of the Jeep were transported to a nearby hospital, along with the passenger in Grant's vehicle. The driver of the Nissan was not transported.

A friend of the family said Heidi Grant was better known using her maiden name, Freel. She was weeks away from finalizing her divorce, and had been separated from her husband for quite some time.

She leaves behind a 9 year old son and 18 year old daughter. On Thursday, her daughter spent the day at the funeral home finalizing details for her mom's funeral.

“She is holding up well, considering the circumstances. We have seen her grow up from a teenager to a responsible adult over the last 24 hours,” shared Debbie Morris, a friend of the family.

Morris said a time has not yet been set for the funeral, but it will be held on Monday at The Well By The Sea Church on Forestbrook Road.

Heidi Freel-Grant's parents live locally in Myrtle Beach, but we're out of town for a church conference during the time of the accident, according to Morris.

Morris also told WMBF News. “Heidi was a loving, dedicated daughter and mother to two wonderful children. Her family and friends are deeply saddened by her passing, but know that she is in the loving arms of her heavenly Father. We ask for your continued prayers and appreciate the time to grieve privately.”

Another family friend said she was a cautious driver and believes this is the first time she was involved in an accident.

SCHP has not filed any charges.

Copyright 2015 ?WMBF News?. All rights reserved.