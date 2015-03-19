Charger plugged into wall socket to blame for an early morning fire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called out to a working structure fire early Thursday morning in the Bridgecreek community of Socastee.

According to fire officials on the scene the fire was in the bedroom of the single family home on Stonebrook Drive.

Horry County fire officials are reporting the fire to be electrical and caused by a charger plugged into a wall socket.

Everyone in the home at the time of the fire got out safely and has been evaluated by EMS crews.

