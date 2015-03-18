Myrtle Beach firefighters educating residents about cooking fire dangers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking fires are one of the leading causes of fire-related deaths in the United States. Now Myrtle Beach firefighters are trying to keep residents safe through education.

Myrtle Beach firefighters are using a device that could save your family in case of a fire. Lt. Christian Sliker with Myrtle Beach Fire Department said they have noticed an increase in cooking fires in this area, so they built what they call a mobile fire demonstration unit or an education unit to show residents first-hand fire safety and prevention.

Within seconds, if left unattended, a cooking fire can quickly get out of control. But Sliker said a device over a kitchen stove will help prevent a small fire from becoming a disaster.

Sliker said, "Having this magnetic source right under your range hood over this hot eye, that burning the pot, it can put the fire out, it can save your house, it could potentially save your family."

The device is called the Stove Top Fire Stop suppressor, and Sliker said it could work on any of the burners on your stove. " It will discharge a powder agent in a dry chemical, put out the fire on the stove, eliminating any further damage," he explained.

Fires often can escalate especially when items are left cooking on the stove unattended. Lt. Sliker said they built the makeshift oven and stove inside an insulated safety glass, that includes a fire sprinkler as an educational tool. On Wednesday night, close to 60 residents attending a neighborhood watching meeting at the Base Recreation Center, and learned a lesson that hits close to home.

Judy Kleinfelder said she was impressed with how the Fire Stop suppressor worked. "I'm going to get one for my stove at home, because you never know, you could put something on the stove and pass out, being our age - there's a lot of elderly people in Myrtle Beach, so I think it would be a great idea for everybody," Kleinfelder explained.

Sliker said showing citizens how it works, does more to help them understand rather than talking about it. "So by showing them this demonstration, showing them the dangers of a fire actually how how the flames can get before they hit this fuseable length right here before they light this off, it really drives the point home and it shows citizens there are dangers in their house," explained Sliker.

He said we should have smoke detectors and fire extinguishers in our homes, but this is just another device that can be added to your home that can also save a life.

"Fire does not discriminate," Sliker said. "It can happen to anyone, anywhere, and at anybody's house and at anytime, so we want to make sure people are staying safe."

The stove top fire suppressors are available online and in select stores, click here for more information.

