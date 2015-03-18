CCU will host fourth annual choir challenge

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University will host the Smith Sapp CPAs Choir Challenge on Saturday, March 21, at 6 p.m. in Wheelwright Auditorium. General admission is $8 in advance and $10 at the door and benefits Each 1 Teach 1, a CCU mentoring program for local youth.

Local choirs, including church choirs and school groups from across Horry County, as well as high school glee clubs, compete for $1,000 in prize money. Paula Caruso of WMBF News and Dave Priest of WRNN FM will host the challenge. Last year's event raised more than $21,000.

Competing choirs include Georgetown High School Gospel Choir, Conway High School Gospel Choir, Mason Memorial Choir, SGMS Singers, Bridgewater Academy Choir Club and Cherry Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Conway High School A Cappella Choir will also be performing.

Each 1 Teach 1 is an initiative of CCU's E. Craig Sr. Wall College of Business Administration. It's designed to provide area middle and high school students with the tools necessary to build prosperous and successful futures in education and business. Students learn how to plan for the future, work in groups, market their ideas and make effective presentations. The goal is to inspire tomorrow's leaders, who will teach the next generation how to succeed as business entrepreneurs.

Wheelwright Auditorium is located at 108 Spadoni Park Circle on the Conway campus. For tickets and more information, contact the Wheelwright Box Office at 843-349-ARTS (2787) from 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or visit coastal.edu/culturalarts.