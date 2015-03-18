DOT officials suggest using alternate route to escape I-95 traffic tie ups

,

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - DOT have suggested an alternate route to avoid traffic tie-ups as the Great Pee Dee River Bridge is being replaced along Interstate 95.A sign directs drivers heading north to shift into the left lane while crews work to make repairs on a 30-foot section of the bridge.A section of the bridge is getting a total facelift. Years of wear and tear left rebar showing and holes in the bridge.“[The bridge] needs some work done to it,” said Susan Bullard, a wide truck load escort.Bullard said road work, like the kind happening on the Great Pee Dee River Bridge can have a huge impact on her job, but there is a way around all of this mess.If you take Highway 327 to US 76 and turn onto Highway 301, then hit SC 38 that will get you past all the traffic and drop you off at Exit 180, where you'll be able to jump onto I-95 and carry on.The South Carolina Department of Transportation highly suggests the detour to make sure traffic doesn't become a nuisance.Even now as tourists are beginning to trickle in from the north, one hotel said none of its guest are really complaining too much about the congestion.“In the long run it will be good. I haven't had a lot of people complain about the traffic or what not, but in the long run it will be good for the area,” said Nina Wallace, front desk clerk at America's Best Value Inn.While Wallace reports no problems, the folks at the Holiday Inn off Exit 170 said every day they hear complaintsso much so they made print ups to help drivers find the alternate route.Be aware that when crews finish working on that right northbound lane traffic will be switched onto it and the left lane will close so that work can be completed there.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.