TB test results released following confirmed case at Conway High

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Tuberculosis test results have been released after a case was confirmed at Conway High.

“We are currently in the process of notifying individuals of their test results. Once we notify the individuals of their test results, we will post information on our agency website: http://www.scdhec.gov/tb/," said Cassandra S. Harris with DHEC Media Relations.

Friday, 93 individuals were tested for the disease. A second tuberculosis test clinic was conducted Wednesday for those individuals who were unable to make it to the Conway High clinic last week, said Harris.

Wednesday, 41 new individuals who were identified as being potentially exposed to the illness were tested.

