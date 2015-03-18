RenoFest announces 2015 Schedule

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – RenoFest Bluegrass Festival will return to downtown Hartsville on March 27 – 29, 2015. The festival honors South Carolina's bluegrass legend Don Reno.

The festivals will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2015 with a band contest. Seven bands from Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina will compete for the opportunity to win $1500.

“We have seven top quality bands competing this year,” Festival Director Marty Driggers said. “It is easily the most competitive field we have ever seen in the festival.”

Friday night RenoFest will hold its annual Downtown Hoe-Down and BBQ in downtown Hartsville. The BBQ is sponsored by Black Creek Arts Council and will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. BBQ tickets for the Hoe-Down can be purchased for $8 at Burry Park or at the event.

State Banjo and State Guitar contests will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday afternoon and evening will feature professional bluegrass entertainers until 10 p.m.

The festival will finish up Sunday morning with a Gospel Sing at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley United Methodist Church on College Avenue.

For tickets, event schedules, hotel reservations, and other festival information, visit the website at www.renofest.com.

