Former Leland police officer pleads not guilty on attempted murder charges

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A former Leland police officer decided to plead not guilty Wednesday, according to Stephen Grooms, senior solicitor, Horry County Solicitor's Office.Henry Howard "Hank" Smith faces several charges in Brunswick County and Horry County after leading several agencies on a police chase from North Carolina into South Carolina in September.Warrants issued by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office show he is charged with: seven counts of attempted murder, assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats, assault on a female, seven counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, fleeing or eluding arrest with a motor vehicle and assault with a firearm.Smith told the judge he didn't have enough time with his attorney and wants more time before he makes the decision whether to go to trial.He has until April to take the plea, and plead guilty to two charges of attempted murder in Horry County.Each charge holds a sentence of 20 years, which would run concurrently, so 20 years total. Smith also faces two charges of possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime, and failure to stop for blue light.However, the charges would be dropped if he takes the plea deal.