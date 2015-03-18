Habitat for Humanity celebrates completion of 123rd home

McIntyre family in front of their new home (Source: Michael Walter)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Habitat for Humanity of Horry County celebrated the completion of its 123rd home with a dedication ceremony held Wednesday, March 18 at 1 p.m.

Alicia McIntyre and her family, 10 year old daughter and 7 year old son, extended thanks to the Bank of America for donating the property, and Brittain Resort Management for sponsoring the build of their new home.

The family performed countless equity hours, attended financial training courses, and worked with volunteers to make sure owning a home became a reality.

To volunteer or to find out more information about Habitat for Humanity, contact Herdie Mathews at (843)650-8815 ext 8004 or via email at volunteer@habitatmb.org.

