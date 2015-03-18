Jeb Bush visits Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The next stop on the Jeb Bush tour across South Carolina this week rolled into Myrtle Beach on Wednesday. Some 200 people came out to Rioz for breakfast with Horry County Republicans and to hear Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush speak about what he believes needs to change in this country come November 2016.

“Hopefully the 2016 campaign is gonna be about how do we fix how we tax, how we regulate, how we embrace the energy revolution in our country, how we fix our entitlement system and deal with the structural fiscal debt,” Bush said.

Bush has not formally announced whether he will in fact run for the Republican Presidential nomination, but he is considering taking the chance to follow in his father's and brother's footsteps.

“I'm tired of the partisan divide where nothing happens because we're just in this massive food fight,” added Bush. “It's time for conservatives to be able to lead and to fix a few big things."

After a brief speech, Bush met with voters in a town hall question and answer session. Topics covered everything from immigration, to health care, and education.

One high school student in the audience wanted to know what Bush thinks about the importance of young voters in the next election. The former governor said that demographic is key to winning the White House and Republicans need to know how to court those voters through technology and social media.

“Young people are driving this so to be able to communicate directly with them with how young people get their information has to be part of this,” added Bush. “Then candidates need to go out amongst young people and make this case."

Bush said in a few months he will decide if he will seek the Republican nomination for President in 2016.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.