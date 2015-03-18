Bikefest task force finalizes traffic loop, road sign plans

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Bikefest Task Force team met today and provided new details about the massive security and safety plan first responders are working on ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

In their own words, emergency officials, police and law enforcement say at the moment they are “good to go” with their plans for Memorial Day weekend. Those plans took another step forward with a training exercise today.

The Bikefest Task Force team met Wednesday afternoon to talk about issues or concerns any agencies have heading into May The meeting came just hours after officials went over a "what if" worst case scenario discussion, where they could basically hold mock responses as to how they would handle any number of emergencies or problems.

On Wednesday, we also learned the team has passed over another hurdle: police and Myrtle Beach International Airport have worked out the final details for flight schedules, so everyone can be prepared to handle traffic at the airport when the traffic loop is running.

“During the loop there are still flights that will be coming in, so I know the airport and Myrtle Beach Police Department worked that detail out and we'll be able to get information out to folks on how to handle that during the time that flights will be coming in and out during the loop late at night,” said Randy Webster with Horry County Emergency Management

Another item the task force team is still working on: finalizing plans for SCDOT road signs and message boards that first responders can use to let you know about any issues or alerts regarding the traffic loop during Memorial Day weekend.?

The next county meeting about Bikefest is the Memorial Day Bikefest Business and Community Meeting, scheduled to take place on April 8 at 9 a.m.

