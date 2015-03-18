St. James High placed under 5-minute lockdown

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - St. James High School was placed under lockdown for five minutes Wednesday, said Teal Harding, Horry County Schools spokeswoman.

A student was upset with another student and was looking for the student with whom he was upset, she said.

The school was placed under lockdown “to keep people from moving, as the child was tailing [the other student].”

Police were called as a precautionary, but the department wasn't needed, said Harding.



