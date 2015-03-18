Court returns 2 birds to Conway man after citation, does not allow 37 dogs to return

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Two birds were returned to a 52-year-old Conway man after his property was cleaned and deemed suitable by a judge.

Eduardo Chaviano attended a hearing Wednesday. Horry County Magistrate Judge Bradley Mayer allowed the birds to be returned; however, the 37 dogs will not be returned.

Chaviano was ordered to pay $3,160 in restitution to the Horry County Animal Care Center and clean up his home at a March 18 hearing.

The Horry County Police Department seized 37 dogs and two birds from a Conway residence Thursday and took them to the Horry County Animal Care Center on March 5.

Eduardo Chaviano and his wife, Amber, appeared Wednesday, March 18 before Magistrate Bradley Mayers on a charge of improper care and treatment of animals after the dogs and two birds were found living in deplorable conditions. Amber Chaviano was not charged, she just appeared with her husband.

Mayers said he would consider giving the birds removed from the home back, if Chaviano's house is in order. The dogs will not be returned, per court order.

Mayers reduced the restitution by half of what county officials were seeking, but warned Chaviano that he could be fined or spend a maximum of 30 days in jail if he doesn't pay the restitution and clean up his home.

