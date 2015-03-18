Explore new dinosaur attraction at Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A new family attraction will come to Broadway at the Beach this month.

According to a press release, Dinosaurs The Exhibition is opening to the Myrtle Beach area on Thursday, March 19. Representatives for the exhibit say it will open to the public at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The new exhibition is an interactive attraction with animatronic dinosaurs. Guests can travel to “Dig a Dino,” an adventure zone where children can become junior paleontologists to find dinosaur fossils. Guests can also sit and ride on T-Rex or Triceratops.

The Exhibition is located at Heroes Harbor near Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville.

Check out some video of the exhibition here: http://www.wmbfnews.com/Clip/11074352/raw-video-dinosaurs-stomping-into-myrtle-beach-in-march

